Int’l Conference on Advances in Allied Health Sciences inaugurated at UoL

LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the International Conference on Advances in Allied Health Sciences (ICAAHS 24), organized by the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, was held yesterday at The University of Lahore. Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat attended as the chief guest.

The conference was also attended by the Chairman of the Board of Governors of The University of Lahore, Owais Rauf, Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Principal UCM Dr Mahvish Arooj, Director of Student Affairs Amara Owais, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr Ashfaq, Head of Radiology Department Dr Zareen Fatima, Dr Anees Ahmad, Dr Sandra Block (President of the World Council of Optometry, United States), Dr. Muhammad Ali Mohseni, Dr. Faisal Ismail, and delegations from Iran and Turkey.

For the conference, special collaboration was provided by Riphah International University, Rehman Medical Institute, My Pharmacy, and Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences. In his address, Provincial Minister for School Education and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, for the first time, CEOs have been appointed on merit in all 36 districts of Punjab, and the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities has also been done on merit. Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has introduced 13,000 scholarships for students excelling in higher education. Over 30,000 students are enrolled at The University of Lahore, and they should be equipped to become excellent teaching graduates. He also emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence, which cannot be ignored in this era, and highlighted its growing necessity in every discipline, particularly in allied healthcare.

He added that efforts are being made to provide higher education opportunities for the youth of Punjab, requiring collaboration between private and public universities. The University of Lahore is providing excellent education in allied health sciences. Globally, there is a need for over 2 million nurses, and other private and public universities should also play their role in fulfilling this need alongside The University of Lahore. Citing examples from around the world, the minister noted that 25 CEOs of global companies are from India, primarily due to their expertise in IT. He urged collaboration between private and public sector universities for progress.

Chairman of The University of Lahore, Owais Rauf, in his speech, highlighted the university’s focus on allied health sciences, a field with vast job opportunities worldwide. He mentioned the need for 2 to 3 million staff in the nursing sector alone and said The University of Lahore is playing its part, while other private and public universities should contribute as well. He noted that the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at The University of Lahore is the largest and that the university aims to produce a significant number of allied health professionals by 2025, who will serve both in Pakistan and abroad. He also emphasized the importance of understanding the impact of artificial intelligence on allied health sciences. The conference saw participation from 20 international speakers. Owais Rauf shared that the university provided eye surgery facilities in 26 African countries, which were highly appreciated by the local populations. He stressed that the university is playing a vital role in providing the youth with access to higher education. Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, in his address, stated that the university is taking artificial intelligence seriously and is providing students with top-tier education on the subject.

He highlighted the university’s special focus on research work, which distinguishes it from other institutions.

Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad said that The University of Lahore has organized its second allied health conference after two years, with delegations from Iran and Turkey participating to share their knowledge and research with students. He emphasized the critical focus on artificial intelligence in allied health sciences, without which no country can compete globally. Dr. Ashfaq also introduced the “M.A. Rauf Achievement Awards,” offering exceptional and intelligent students opportunities for recognition.

At the end of the first day of the conference, Chairman Owais Rauf presented a souvenir to the chief guest, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, while Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf presented shields to the international guests.