Justice Mansoor alleges outgoing CJP Isa created divisions within judiciary

In a notable absence, Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, along with five other apex court judges, refrained from attending a full court reference held in honor of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference was organized to mark CJP Isa’s departure, with prominent figures such as Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, senior lawyer Farooq H. Naek, and Justice Yahya Afridi, the incoming CJP, commending Isa's service in their opening remarks.

Justice Shah clarified his absence in a letter addressed to the Supreme Court's Registrar, citing profound concerns regarding CJP Isa’s tenure. He noted that while he had previously abstained from former CJP Saqib Nisar's reference due to what he saw as an overreach of authority, his current decision stemmed from what he described as even "more troubling reasons."

Justice Shah asserted that had shown reluctance to address external influences on the judiciary, likening this inaction to “an ostrich with its head in the sand.” He expressed disappointment that , in his view, had not effectively safeguarded the independence of the judiciary, thus undermining the rule of law and weakening the institution.

The letter criticized Isa’s alleged failure to foster unity among the justices, pointing to strained relations within the Court. Justice Shah described Isa’s leadership style as marked by “pettiness” and “vindictiveness,” lacking grace and humility in administrative matters. In closing, Justice Shah requested his letter be placed on the official record of the full court reference.