King Charles acknowledges ‘painful aspect’ of British slavery amid calls for reparations

King Charles III Friday acknowledged “painful aspects” of British colonial rule amid calls for slavery reparations.

This came during an address to leaders and representatives of 56 Commonwealth nations at a summit in Samoa Pacific nation.

In a veiled reference to past slavery across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean during the British colonial rule, Charles said: "Our cohesion requires that we acknowledge where we have come from.”

“I understand from listening to people across the commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate," he told the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM).

“It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history, to guide us towards making the right choices in future where inequality exists,” Charles said.

Calling for embracing the language of community and respect, Charles said: “None of us can change the past, but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well as his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were among the participants.

Despite a push for “real dialogue” on slavery reparations by the UK, Starmer has ruled out a formal apology as well as financial compensation for slavery.

Over the weekend, the CHOGM is expected to “note” in its joint communique the calls for "discussions on reparatory justice.”

Concerns regarding impact of the climate change headlined the CHOGM meeting in Samoa capital Apia.