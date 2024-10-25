Friday, October 25, 2024
KMU reviews progress on new general hospital

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized its 20th meeting of department and institutional heads under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq. The meeting, attended by Registrar KMU Inamullah and department heads, focused on reviewing key developments and outlining strategic plans to enhance the university’s operational capacity and academic excellence. A major topic of discussion was the operationalization of the KMU General Hospital.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq expressed satisfaction with the ongoing civil works, recruitment, and procurement efforts for the hospital, instructing that all necessary preparations be completed by December 2024. The KMU General Hospital is set to become a state-of-the-art facility integrating clinical, research, and training services, offering advanced healthcare while serving as a hub for modern medical education.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the hospital will fulfill a long-held vision of university leadership, representing a model for university-hospital integration.

“This hospital will provide top-tier medical services and pave the way for cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment of complex diseases,” he stated. The meeting also discussed financial and administrative autonomy for KMU’s remote campuses.

Deputy Treasurer Usman Iqbal was tasked with developing a plan to empower remote campuses, leading to improved management and service delivery. The Vice Chancellor underscored the importance of decentralizing authority, particularly for KMU’s 27 affiliated medical and dental colleges, 210 nursing and allied health institutes, and 70,000 students.

A task force, led by Prof Dr Zilli Huma, Director of Academics, was formed to address affiliation-related issues and improve the performance of KMU’s campuses in Kurram, Swabi, Islamabad, and other locations. The meeting also emphasized establishing health clinics, especially focused on diabetes care, in KMU’s affiliated institutions.

The session concluded with Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq reaffirming his commitment to decentralizing KMU’s operations, ensuring autonomy and resources for its campuses. A delegation of British trainers, led by Dr Ejaz Hussain, participated in the meeting, commending KMU’s efforts to enhance nursing training across the province.

