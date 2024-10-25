KP assembly discusses plans for tourism promotion

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture, and Archives met on Thursday to discuss the promotion of tourism and the preservation of the province’s historic archaeological sites.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzaib, along with committee members and officials from the tourism department.

The participants were briefed on the administrative structure and performance of the department, and they explored measures to promote tourism and preserve archaeological sites.

Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzaib highlighted the importance of the committee in addressing the issues faced by the tourism sector.

Committee Chairman Sharafat Ali emphasized the need for master planning of tourist spots and the use of modern technology to enhance tourist experiences. The next meeting will focus on the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and the Tourism Police.