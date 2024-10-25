KP Cabinet seeks body on Pakhtuns Peace Jirga demands

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has called for the formation of a committee led by the Federal Minister for Interior to address the demands of the Pakhtuns Peace Jirga concerning the federal government. The committee should include representatives from both government and opposition political parties, as well as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Cabinet emphasized the need for the federal government to listen to and fulfill these demands.

During the 16th meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 40 kanal of land from the Board of Revenue to Pakistan Customs for constructing a Customs House and warehouses in Dera Ismail Khan, with Pakistan Customs to pay Rs.128.8 million for the land.

The Cabinet also authorized the establishment of a transportation desk at Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar, to facilitate the transportation of deceased individuals from abroad. In addition, it approved Rs.36 million for the purchase of three ambulances and a monthly budget of Rs.0.7 million for Rescue 1122.

Legislation on the subject of explosives was also permitted, with a request for a unified approach to ensure consistent enforcement across the province. The Cabinet approved amendments to civil service rules to reserve a 0.5% quota for transgender individuals in BS-15 and below, contingent on suitability for the posts.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a partial relaxation of the ban on project employee positions for non-FATA domicile holders. It also established guidelines for the nomination of the chairman of the Production Bonus Utilization Committee and revised the Production Bonus Guidelines for oil and gas production.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved an enhancement of funds for road improvements in Khyber District and authorized emergency declarations in Upper Chitral to facilitate relief efforts during monsoon flooding. The inclusion of Dr. Nausherwan Burki in the Medical Teaching Institution Policy Board was approved, along with the draft Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill, 2024.

The Cabinet also made provisions for several projects, including the establishment of community game reserves in Orakzai, the acquisition of land for judicial infrastructure in Chitral, and financial support for educational institutions in the province. Additionally, funds were allocated for forensic medicine at Khyber Medical College and for disbursing soft loans through various programs. An Endowment Fund for fee waivers in government colleges was also established.