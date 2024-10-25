KP Governor, CM urge public to join polio fight

Peshawar/mohmand - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eradicating polio from the province, urging public cooperation to protect children from lifelong disability. Speaking at an event marking World Polio Day, the Chief Minister emphasized the collective responsibility in combating polio and praised the efforts of polio workers and law enforcement personnel, likening their work to jihad. “Boycotting polio eradication campaigns will only harm our own children,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that the upcoming anti-polio drive, set to begin on October 28, will target over 7.2 million children, with more than 40,000 polio teams and 45,000 security personnel involved. He distributed commendation shields to polio workers for their services and administered polio drops to a child to launch the campaign.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi echoed similar sentiments, calling for collective action to eliminate polio. He urged parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during every campaign, stressing that public cooperation is key to making Pakistan polio-free. “Eradicating polio remains a top priority for the government, and we will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal,” Governor Kundi said in a message coinciding with World Polio Day.

In Mohmand district, an awareness walk was held to mark the occasion, organized by the Health Department. The event, attended by MPA Mehboob Sher, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Hassan, and local elders, focused on mobilizing local support for the upcoming polio drive. Speaking at the event, DC Yasir Hassan appealed to tribal chiefs to ensure their communities participate in the campaign, saying, “Two drops of polio can protect your child from lifelong disability.”

The campaign in Mohmand will vaccinate 112,469 children, with 472 polio teams and 1,200 police personnel deployed. The awareness walk, led by local officials, concluded at the District Education Office, reinforcing the collective resolve to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free.