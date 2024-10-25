Local Innovation

While Pakistan’s economy is often seen as stagnant, unattractive for investment, and driven by speculative real estate rather than innovation, there are bright spots that tell a different story. Despite the economic challenges, Pakistan has managed to produce a steady stream of startups that not only innovate but also secure international funding—a strong endorsement of their viability, particularly in a tough economic climate like Pakistan’s. Recent news that CoLabs, a Lahore-based co-working space, raised $2 million in funding with plans to expand to the Middle East, highlights how innovative ideas, when supported, can deliver significant returns. Similarly, NayaPay, a fintech startup featured in the Fintech 100 list as an emerging player, demonstrates that progress is being made across various sectors.

Airlift, before its downfall, was once viewed as a major disruptor in transportation, and Careem’s acquisition of smaller local operations like Travely further underlines the potential within Pakistan’s startup ecosystem. These examples should serve as a wake-up call to the government about what can be achieved if the right investments are made in innovation and infrastructure. It’s worth noting that many of these startups focus on improving worker productivity and efficiency—whether through co-working spaces for freelancers, transportation solutions to help professionals commute, or fintech platforms to streamline payments and transactions.

These successes show that Pakistan’s population is calling out for greater infrastructural support from the government. The rise of smart city developments in cities like Lahore, designed to foster innovation, is a step in the right direction. However, more structural changes are needed to create an environment where such ventures can truly thrive.