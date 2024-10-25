Friday, October 25, 2024
Motorcycle stolen from police station’s parking in Karachi

October 25, 2024
KARACHI  -  In a bizarre incident, a motorcycle was lifted from inside the Karachi’s Korangi police station. As per details, the affected person said he reached the police station with one of his relative for investigation around 10.30pm and upon returning to the station’s parking lot after the meeting, he found that his motorcycle had disappeared. Korangi police have filed a complaint and stated that they will identify the thief using CCTV footage. However, sources revealed that the CCTV cameras at Korangi police station have been out of order for several months. It’s worth noting that over 40,000 motorcycles have been either stolen or snatched in Karachi in just the first nine months of this year alone. Earlier, CPLC report about street crimes in July showed a total of 24 cars were snatched while 135 others were stolen in the span of 30 days out of which the authorities managed to recover only 80 vehicles.

