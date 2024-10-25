New civil judges training concludes at KP Judicial Academy

Peshawar - The five-week Pre-Service Training (PST) for newly inducted Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis concluded at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar (KPJA).

The concluding ceremony was chaired by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge of the Peshawar High Court and Vice-Chairman of KPJA, who served as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar of the Peshawar High Court, Mr. Asad Hameed Khan Bangash, Member Inspection Team of the Peshawar High Court, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, along with other directors and officials.

The DG of KPJA welcomed the chief guest and expressed gratitude for his presence at the ceremony. He congratulated the trainees on successfully completing the five-week program, emphasizing the Academy’s commitment to equipping them with essential knowledge, skills, and conduct necessary for their roles. The training covered crucial topics such as judicial wisdom, substantive and procedural laws, judicial ethics, effective case and court management, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He advised the trainees that public trust is the backbone of the judiciary and urged them to uphold this trust through impartial judgments, professional conduct, and a thorough understanding of the law. The DG also acknowledged the efforts of the Academy’s team in planning and executing the PST program and thanked UNDP Pakistan for its support.

In his address, Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar congratulated the participants on completing their Pre-Service Training and highlighted the significance of training in enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness in their roles. He underscored the fragile nature of the judicial profession and elaborated on key Islamic principles guiding judges’ conduct, including justice (Adl), knowledge, integrity, uprightness (Istiqamah), trustworthiness (Tawakkul), independence, impartiality, and accountability. He noted that Islam encompasses every aspect of life, including the judicial system, and emphasizes the integrity and fairness expected of judges.

Earlier, class representative Mr. Muhammad Salman expressed gratitude to the Peshawar High Court and Judicial Academy for arranging the training program, expressing hope that it would aid them in their professional responsibilities. The session concluded with the conferment of certificates to the participants.