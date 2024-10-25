‘NHA Sindh’s revenue target should be set at Rs25b for current financial year’

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that the National Highway Authority Sindh’s revenue target should be set at Rs 25 billion for the current financial year.

The Federal Minister said this while chairing a high level meeting during a visit to the NHA office.

On the occasion, the NHA officials briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on multiple ongoing projects of the National Highway Authority. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that financial stability of government institutions was the foremost priority and called upon the NHA that it should enhance its own resources.

The Federal Communications Minister instructed the NHA officials to further expedite work on 43 ongoing projects in Sindh. He said that all projects of National Highway Authority should be of high quality and at par with the international standards.

The Minister also called upon the NHA officials to complete the construction and repair of highways in Sindh province on priority basis.