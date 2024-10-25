Nine Khwarij killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces on Thursday killed nine Khwarij, including two suicide bombers and a high value target Kharji ringleader Said Muhammad alias Qureshi Ustad during an intelligence-based operation IBO conducted in Bajaur District on the night of October 23/24. During conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after intense fire exchange, nine Khwarij were eliminated, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, A policeman was martyred and another got injured when terrorists attacked District Accounts Office South Waziristan Upper (SWU) situated in Tank on Thursday. According to a police spokesman, the terrorists, riding on two motorcycles, entered into District Account Office of South Waziristan Upper situated in Branch Street of Tank and opened fire at on-duty constable named Zia ur Rehmanem, who was martyred on the spot. Another constable retaliated and one of the attackers also got injured. However, the terrorists take away their accomplice and managed to escape from the scene on motorcycles.

After receiving information about the attack, DSB, Army, CTD and local police reached the site and cleared the District Accounts Office. No official of Accounts office was injured in the attack. As many as 16 constables were deputed on security duty of the district accounts office out of which only three constables were present on the duty. Later, District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan along with two SPs, 3DSPs, SHOs, CTD, MRAP, APC, LEAs and around 200 policemen reached the site and started search and strike operation in the area.