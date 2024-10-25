No laxity will be tolerated in safety, security of citizens: SSP Amjad Shaikh

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens. He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Sukkur district. All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Shaikh warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them. “We are servants of the people and their safety is our prime priority”, he said and directed the officials to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes specially dacoits, snatching, roberry and murder cases.

He said that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased. He asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities professionally. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending for years and also submitted a report in this regard to his office within 15 days. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs. He said that all SHOs must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in the police could be restored.

The SSP strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He directed all officials to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates vehicles.