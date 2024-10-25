No plan to join govt: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana , speaking to the media in Chiniot on Friday, stated that creating conflict between provinces shows a non-political approach, emphasizing the need for unity.

He highlighted recent changes to a constitutional amendment, noting that 56 clauses were initially proposed but were reduced to 22, with five added back as part of the final version. "This marks a significant accomplishment," he said.

Dismissing rumors about joining the government, clarified that he has no such plans and firmly opposes the 27th constitutional amendment, which he described as complex and controversial. He pledged strong resistance to the proposed changes.

The JUI-F chief refrained from responding to Sheikh Rashid's comments, stressing that he does not support retaliatory tactics, legal cases against politicians, or restrictions on peaceful protests. "We believe in political freedom and reject revenge-driven actions against politicians," he remarked.

Congratulating Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on his productive tenure, Maulana also extended best wishes to the new Chief Justice, expressing hope for strengthened justice delivery in Pakistan.

Discussing broader issues, he emphasized the importance of increased resources to address the public’s needs. In reference to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, he urged both parties involved to cooperate.

Maulana advocated for democratic processes and suggested that, if necessary, governments should opt for re-elections instead of protests that disrupt stability.