OGDCL commences oil and gas production from Baloch-2 Well in Sanghar

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the commencement of production from its exploratory Well Baloch-2 in the Sembar formation, located in the Sanghar district of Sindh. After the gas condensate discovery announced on August 30, 2024, OGDCL has now successfully brought the Baloch-2 well into production.

The well, situated within the Sinjhoro block, is producing 350 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. The production is connected to the Sinjhoro Processing Plant, with the gas being fed into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network, contributing directly to the country’s energy supply. OGDCL’s in-house expertise played a key role in the delineation, drilling, and testing of the Baloch-2 well. This venture is a collaboration between OGDCL (76% working interest), Orient Petroleum Inc. (19% working interest) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) (5% working interest), to ensure the successful execution of the project. OGDCL is committed to driving energy self-sufficiency in Pakistan. The company is focused on fast-tracking exploration, drilling, and production to enhance national energy security and contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable development.