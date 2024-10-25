Paapam hosts pre-show press conference for PAPS 2024

LAHORE - The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) recently held a pre-show press conference to announce the highly anticipated Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) 2024. The event, which is expected to be the largest in the history of the auto parts industry in Pakistan, was led by Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Chief Organizer of PAPS 2024, and Usman Aslam Malik, Chairman of PAAPAM.

They were joined by key PAAPAM executives, including Rehan Riaz, Convener of PAPS 2024, and Executive Members Taufiq A. Sherwani, Muhammad Nasim, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mumshad Ali, and Sheikh Mehboob Ashraf. During the briefing, Syed Nabeel Hashmi and Usman Aslam Malik welcomed all exhibitors and announced that this year’s show will feature participation from major players in the local auto parts industry, as well as several international exhibitors showcasing their products.

They emphasized that PAPS 2024 will serve as a vital platform for fostering business growth, promoting innovation, and strengthening the automotive sector in Pakistan. The three-day expo will run from October 25th to 27th, showcasing innovations from 150 exhibitors, including 44 international exhibitors, 51 PAAPAM members, 12 sponsors, and 43 local exhibitors. The theme of this year’s event is “Industrial Pakistan.