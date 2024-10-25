Pakistan, Korea take step towards cultural connection

ISLAMABAD - Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, celebrating ‘Korea Week’ - a move to bring Korea and Pakistan closer - is spearheading a cultural initiative aimed at building mutual understanding and opening doors for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the envoy said that this year marks a significant moment for fostering closer ties between Korea and Pakistan. Since arriving in Islamabad, the Korean ambassador has emphasized the need for enhanced cultural understanding and respect between the two countries.

In an effort to achieve this, Park Kijun said the embassy has organized a unique cultural exchange program, the first of its kind, celebrating both Korean and Pakistani traditions.

The ambassador believes that this event provides a rare opportunity for both nations to come together, enjoy, and appreciate the diverse cultures that define their societies. The program offers audiences in Pakistan and Korea the chance to engage with the rich cultural heritage of both countries, paving the way for stronger connections.

Pakistan is well-known for its abundant natural resources and a large, skilled population. On the other hand, Korea faces challenges such as a shortage of natural resources and workforce limitations.

He said these contrasting strengths provide a solid foundation for mutual cooperation, offering both nations the chance to complement each other’s needs and interests.

The envoy highlighted that by encouraging cultural exchange, both Korea and Pakistan can explore new avenues for partnership. This collaboration could result in significant benefits for both countries, not only in terms of cultural appreciation but also in economic and social sectors. By creating more opportunities to come together, both nations stand to gain, enhancing their relationship and working towards a future of shared growth, he said.

Park Kijun said as the cultural event unfolds, it is expected to build a platform where Koreans and Pakistanis can deepen their understanding of each other.

This could lead to more opportunities for cooperation, from business ventures to people-to-people exchanges, he said adding that ultimately, the goal is to strengthen the ties that bind the two nations and create a lasting partnership based on mutual respect and shared benefits.