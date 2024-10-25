Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka: CJCSC

Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka: CJCSC
Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday said that Pakistan valued its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka, and highlighted the shared commitment to fortifying bilateral ties, particularly in defense and security. He made these remarks during a call on paid by Commander Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee here at Joint Staff Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral security and defense collaboration. Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force.

PM says will not sit idle until poliovirus eradicated from Pakistan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024