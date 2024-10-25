The Los Angeles riots, sparked by the acquittal of four police officers involved in the brutal beating of Rodney King in 1991, erupted in 1992. Widespread outrage over the perceived injustice fuelled six days of violence, looting, and arson. The rioting, centred in South Central Los Angeles, resulted in over 50 deaths, thousands of injuries, and substantial property damage. The events highlighted deep-seated racial tensions, economic disparities, and police brutality. The aftermath prompted a national conversation on systemic issues, leading to reforms in policing and a heightened awareness of social injustices that continue to resonate today.