Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.” –W.E.B. Du Bois

Past in Perspective
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Los Angeles riots, sparked by the acquittal of four police officers involved in the brutal beating of Rodney King in 1991, erupted in 1992. Widespread outrage over the perceived injustice fuelled six days of violence, looting, and arson. The rioting, centred in South Central Los Angeles, resulted in over 50 deaths, thousands of injuries, and substantial property damage. The events highlighted deep-seated racial tensions, economic disparities, and police brutality. The aftermath prompted a national conversation on systemic issues, leading to reforms in policing and a heightened awareness of social injustices that continue to resonate today.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024