PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative

LAHORE - In order to empower the youth across Pakistan with digital skills, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has decided to launch its e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative. As part of this initiative, two new agreements were signed, solidifying partnerships with The Learning Hub Gujranwala and City College Multan to establish e-Rozgaar centers in their respective locations, says a press release issued here on Thursday. From PITB, Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif signed the agreements. From The Learning Hub, Principal Sana Ajmal and from the City College Multan, Managing Director Waheed Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan was also present. The e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative is an evolved version of PITB’s successful digital training programs, aiming to provide affordable, on-campus training for the youth of Pakistan. The initiative focuses on equipping the youth with relevant skills in Web Development, Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Graphic Design, and other essential domains of the digital sector. These programs are tailored to meet the needs of the evolving digital marketplace and enable the youth to earn online. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB’s e-Rozgaar 2.0 is set to broaden the reach of digital literacy, allowing students to benefit from structured courses and hands-on training. This initiative addresses the growing demand for tech-savvy professionals in Pakistan and seeks to empower the younger generation to explore online earning opportunities through freelancing platforms.

Kisan card, farmer-friendly initiative: minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said Kisan card is a historic and farmer-friendly initiative of Punjab chief minister. He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting at Agriculture House on Thursday. He said that till now 1,500,000 farmers had got themselves registered for Kisan card while Bank of Punjab had approved 430,000 applications.

He said that till now, farmers had activated 310,000 Kisan cards.

Kirmani was told in the meeting that purchase process of agriculture inputs through Kisan card was ongoing at 2,600 registered dealers. The was meeting told that till now farmers had carried out purchase worth Rs 2 billion.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started exemplary initiatives for prosperity of farmers.

He said that 136 delivery centres had been set up at tehsil level for provision of Kisan card. Kirmani ordered to take stern action against elements creating shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and selling them at high rates.