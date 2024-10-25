PM directs welfare attachés to prioritize Pakistanis abroad

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the newly-appointed Community and Labour Welfare Attachés in Pakistani missions abroad to explore employment opportunity for skilled workers from Pakistan.

Talking to the group of attaches in Islamabad, he also directed them to work diligently in bringing businesses and investment in the country.

He emphasized that the welfare of the Pakistani community abroad should be their top priority.

Shehbaz Sharif said overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country, contributing billions of dollars in valuable foreign exchange.

He urged them to always keep Pakistan's interests in mind and to make every effort to enhance Pakistan's image abroad.