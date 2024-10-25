PM forms body for input on Neelam Jhelum power project fault

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to recommend remedial measures for repair/rehabilitation of Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP). The committee which has been tasked to submit a report to the Prime Minister in a month, will also submit the cost estimates of the repair work and source of funding, official source told The Nation here Thursday.

The Prime Minister, during the meeting on updates of NJHPP inquiry, has constituted a committee to give recommendation on the repair/rehabilitation of the damaged tunnel. The committee will also give recommended on the financial cost of the work and the source of funding, the source said. The committee will be headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal as Chairman, while Minister for Water Resources, Secretary, Water Resources Chairman WAPDA and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be its members, the source said.

The Committee may co-opt any person as per requirements. The committee will recommend appropriate and immediate remedial measures for repair/rehabilitation, keeping in view the assessment about design, construction and project management aspects leading to collapse of Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NJHPP.

Notably, in July 2022 due to the blockage caused by the collapse of the headrace tunnel of the powerhouse the project was closed down for almost 20 months. The repairs work cost Rs6 billion and finally the supply from the project to the national grid was restored in August 2023. However, it was restricted to 530MW against the installed capacity of 969 MW. Again major cracks were discovered in the headrace tunnel in April 2024 and the Project was officially shutdown on May 2, 2024. It’s estimated that the closure of NJHP will cause an approximately Rs 55 billion in direct losses per annum. However, the indirect losses are almost double than the direct losses. It is also worth to mention here that in May 2024, the PM had constituted two members enquiry committee, led by former federal secretary Shahid Khan, and Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, to probe the technical flaws in the construction of the project.