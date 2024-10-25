PM says will not sit idle until poliovirus eradicated from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paying tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the polio workers, and support by the international partners, reiterated his government’s resolve to make Pakistan a polio-free country to save the future of millions of children.

The prime minister, addressing an event held on World Polio Day dedicated to recognise the sacrifices of the polio workers, said that the resurfacing of the polio cases in the country required reuniting the efforts to fight the menace. He reaffirmed that the government would face the challenge with an unwavering commitment to purge the country of this crippling disease.

The prime minister, who earlier launched a nationwide polio vaccination drive by administering polio drops to the children, appreciated the support from international partners including the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who had contributed to Pakistan’s efforts to fight out the polio.

“With this commitment, we will meet success and polio will be pushed out of the country and will never be allowed to resurface,” he resolved, and also appreciated the Saudi government’s support.

Calling them the “real heroes” the prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the polio workers in the polio eradication efforts and also distributed shields among the family members of the martyred polio workers and also to those who sustained injuries during the polio vaccination drives.

“Around 40 cases have been reported across four provinces. Today, we make a pledge to handle these cases effectively. We will not sit idle until the virus is eliminated from the country. This is a challenge which we have accepted,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the existence of polio only in Pakistan and Afghanistan was a matter of concern and a challenge that needed to be handled through concerted efforts.

In his address, Coordinator to PM on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Bharath said the constant oversight of the polio eradication efforts at the prime ministerial level was unprecedented which also gave hope for Pakistan to get rid of the virus.

He assured the government’s all-out support to the polio workers and said the event was also held to acknowledge their dedicated efforts and sacrifices.

He said the surge in polio cases, caused by an immunity gap, was a matter of concern and resolved that the polio vaccination teams would reach every household to vaccinate every child to ensure no one was left behind.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza said considering the surge in polio cases, the government had launched a strategy to cope with the challenge with renewed vigour.

She also thanked the prime minister for personally overseeing the anti-polio efforts and expressed the hope that such dedication, repeated vaccination and efforts by the polio workers would make Pakistan a polio-free country soon. She said under the polio vaccination drive, around 400,000 polio workers would be deployed to administer polio vaccines to around 45 million children.

‘Federal Board of Revenue’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to utilise modern technology to improve the collection mechanism of taxes and revenues.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the FBR reforms, instructed the measures for capacity building of the FBR officers and its effective use, according to a PM Office press release.

He directed the formulation of a strategy for restructuring Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and called for enhancing the effectiveness of the systems to curb smuggling.

The prime minister directed the FBR to provide a friendly atmosphere to the taxpayers and asked the officers to accomplish the reform process.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the officers concerned to seek employment opportunities for skilled labor from Pakistan and to explore opportunities for bringing business and investment to Pakistan.

He was talking to the newly-appointed Community and Labour Welfare Attachés in Pakistani missions abroad, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

He emphasized that the welfare of the Pakistani community abroad should be their top priority.

Shehbaz Sharif said overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the country, contributing billions of dollars in valuable foreign exchange. He urged them to always keep Pakistan’s interests in mind and to make every effort to enhance Pakistan’s image abroad. The officers apprised the prime minister of their plans regarding their respective stations.

Extending his best wishes to the officers, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on their appointments through a highly transparent process.