Friday, October 25, 2024
PMA cadet martyred in terrorist attack on Lakki Marwat mosque

Web Desk
10:39 PM | October 25, 2024
National

A gentleman cadet from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, Arifullah, was martyred on Friday while bravely confronting terrorists who launched an attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat during Maghrib prayers.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement that Cadet Arifullah, a 19-year-old currently in training at PMA Kakul, was visiting his hometown and was in the mosque when the assault began.

As the terrorists opened fire, Cadet Arifullah courageously engaged them, sacrificing his life to protect the lives of fellow worshippers. His valiant actions saved many from harm. The ISPR condemned the attack as a cowardly act that underscores the ideology of these militant forces.

“The brave sacrifice of this young gentleman cadet embodies the spirit of dedication and resolve of our security forces to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan. Such sacrifices only strengthen our commitment to this mission,” the ISPR statement concluded.

