PMD predicts dry weather nationwide, light rain in northern regions

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for the majority of the country over the next 24 hours, according to Dunya News. However, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is expected at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air remains dominant over most regions, contributing to the dry conditions.

In the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather was recorded across much of the country, with Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad emerging as the hottest areas, where temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat, light rainfall was reported in some parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The PMD advises residents of the northern regions to be cautious of possible rain and thunderstorms overnight while maintaining regular precautions in the dry weather elsewhere.