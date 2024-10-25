Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan

Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  On the World Polio Awareness Day, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Coordinator for the President of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, urged the nation to commit to saving Pakistan’s future from the crippling effects of polio. In her statement on Thursday, she highlighted that the day was being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about polio eradication.

She stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy against the rising number of polio cases in the country.

She emphasized the important role women, particularly mothers, can play in combating polio by ensuring that their children receive the necessary vaccinations. She called for both individual and collective efforts to make Pakistan polio-free, advocating for a “jihad” against this life-threatening disease in the affected areas.

“A clean and healthy society is the true solution to polio,” Bushra stated, underscoring the importance of a coordinated national effort to eliminate polio from Pakistan once and for all.

Need to move beyond policy statements to actions: Sherry Rehman

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1729828648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024