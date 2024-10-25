Prioritising Human Dignity

The Middle East conflict has reached a critical stage following the recent hostilities between Iran and Israel. Relations between these two countries have gone through four phases: contradictory, friendly, worsening during the Iranian Revolution, and open aggression after Tehran’s support for Palestinians. The situation escalated after Iran launched 180-200 ballistic missiles on October 1, 2024, in retaliation for Israel’s role in the assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. This has led Israeli leaders to threaten a full-scale war, particularly targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. The only way to prevent catastrophic consequences is to end the violence against Gazans and Lebanese. Resolving this proxy war could at least prioritise human dignity.

ZAMUR HAFEEZ,

Shapuk.