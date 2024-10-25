PSX reaches historic level of 88,945.99 points

ISLAMABAD - Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fourth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 88,945.99 points on Thursday. Overall the index gained 1,751.45 points, showing a positive change of 2.01 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 87,194.54 points. A total of 757,648,007 shares were traded during the day as compared to 699,294,030 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs36.047 billion against Rs26.824 billion on the last trading day. As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 113,202,208 shares at Rs4.82 per share, PTCL with 41,105,281 shares at Rs16.76 per share and Fauji Cement XD with 23,272,920 shares at Rs31.46 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs191.89 per share price, closing at Rs18,455.56, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs109.40 rise in its per share price to Rs1,203.37.