PSX rise shows investors’ confidence in govt’s policies: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad has congratulated the nation on the Pakistan Stock Exchange's recent milestone, where the 100-index has surged past an unprecedented 90,000 points.

In a statement on Friday, the Prime Minister attributed this remarkable upswing—the highest in 14 years—to the relentless efforts of the government’s economic team. He noted that this historic rise reflects the confidence of investors in the government's economic strategies.

commended his economic team for achieving a 36% increase in the stock market since March, reducing inflation from 38% to 6.9%, and fostering overall economic stability. He also highlighted that remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis have reached a record $8.8 billion in the last quarter, with the current account remaining in surplus for the past two months.

The Prime Minister mentioned ongoing reviews of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide electricity consumers with relief. He further noted that a $7 billion long-term facility from the IMF will continue to strengthen the economy.

emphasized that these positive economic indicators have silenced those who doubted the nation’s financial resilience. Reaffirming his commitment to the public, he stated that he would not allow the country to suffer from previous lapses in governance. He also expressed optimism that the public would receive further encouraging updates on the economy in the coming days.