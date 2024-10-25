Public urged to avoid plastic bags over health risks: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has urged the public to refrain from using plastic bags, emphasizing that plastic usage poses serious health risks. She highlighted that plastic bags are linked to cancer and other life-threatening diseases, describing them as akin to “buying diseases.”

In a recent crackdown by the Department of Environmental Protection, enforcement squads inspected 56 food points, taking strict action against 10 establishments. Eight food houses and shops were sealed for using plastic bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns, which fails to meet the environmental standards. During the operation, 15 kilograms of hazardous plastic bags were confiscated, and two individuals were arrested, with legal cases registered against them.

Minister Aurangzeb issued a stern warning to plastic bag manufacturers, directing them to cease production immediately. She cautioned that violators would face strict legal consequences if they continued with the unlawful manufacturing of plastic bags.

The Minister encouraged citizens to report the use of plastic bags to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) helpline at 1373. She reiterated the importance of public cooperation in reducing the harmful impact of plastic on health and the environment.