Putin warns against ‘illusory’ attempts to defeat Russia

KAZAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday against “illusory” attempts to defeat Russia on the battlefield ahead of his first meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres in more than two years for talks set to focus on the conflict in Ukraine. Putin was speaking in the Russian city of Kazan on the final day of the BRICS summit, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of emerging economies against the West.

Russia’s opponents “do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat”, Putin said. “I will say directly that these are illusory calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia’s history.”

Shortly before he spoke, Russia’s lower house of parliament voted to ratify a defence pact with North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to Russia for training and possible deployment in Ukraine. At the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned about “serious challenges” in the world and said he hoped BRICS countries could be a “stabilising force for peace”.

“We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon. There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon,” Xi said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian slammed the UN Security Council’s role as Guterres listened, saying international bodies “lack the necessary efficiency to extinguish the fire of this crisis”. Putin said the Middle East was “on the verge of full-scale war”.

Putin has faced calls from his BRICS allies to end the Ukraine conflict, which began when Moscow launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022. Guterres has repeatedly criticised Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine, saying it sets a “dangerous precedent” for the world.

The two men last saw each other in the first weeks of the offensive, when Guterres travelled to Moscow during Russia’s siege of Mariupol in south Ukraine. Guterres has since been involved in peace efforts between the two sides, helping to broker a deal that allowed Kyiv to safely export grain from its ports in 2022.

In the meanwhile, Russia moved to ratify a key defence pact with North Korea on Thursday, while South Korea warned it would not “sit idle” if Pyongyang deployed thousands of troops to help Moscow fight Ukraine.

Seoul’s spy agency says thousands of North Korean soldiers are currently training in Russia and are likely to deploy to the front lines in Ukraine soon, with thousands more to be sent by December. Lawmakers in Russia’s lower house of parliament voted unanimously on Thursday to ratify a treaty with North Korea that provides for “mutual assistance” if either party faces aggression.

The accord will be now sent to the upper house, the Federation Council, for its approval. Both houses of parliament act as rubber stamps for the Kremlin. The West believes North Korea is already giving Moscow weapons to use in its Ukraine offensive.

“South Korea won’t sit idle over this,” South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said of Pyongyang’s reported troop deployments, after talks with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda. The two countries agreed North Korea’s deployment was “a provocation that threatens global security beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe”, he added. South Korea, one of the world’s top 10 weapons exporters, has long resisted calls from its allies, including Washington, to supply Kyiv with weapons. But it has hinted it could review this policy in light of North Korea’s actions and Yoon said Thursday that Seoul would “take necessary actions in cooperation with the international community” to respond.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia launched its 2022 military offensive on Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his country’s “dearest friend”.

Moscow on Wednesday refused to confirm or deny reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia, telling reporters to “ask Pyongyang” where its troops were.

Seoul has already sold billions of dollars of tanks, howitzers, attack aircraft and rocket launchers to Poland, a key ally of Kyiv’s.

In June, South Korea agreed to transfer the knowledge needed to build K2 tanks to Poland, which experts have said could be a key step towards production inside the territory of Ukraine.

The two countries will “actively support the successful progress of the Korea-Poland defence cooperation”, Yoon said.

This will include signing a deal on a second contract for South Korean K2 tanks by the end of the year, he added.

They also announced they would “strengthen joint efforts for the restoration of peace and reconstruction in Ukraine” and “continue to expand support for the Ukrainian people and work closely with Poland in the process”.

President Duda’s four-day visit to South Korea will end on Friday, with a stop to Hyundai Rotem, producers of the K2 tanks, and to Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea’s largest defence contractor.

Hanwha Aerospace has signed a $1.64-billion deal with Poland to supply rocket artillery units.

A South Korean official from the president’s office told reporters on Tuesday that Seoul would “support (Ukraine) through defensive weaponry, and if things get out of line, we could consider sending offensive weapons”.

Prior to Yoon and Duda’s meeting, a North Korean balloon carrying trash landed on Seoul’s presidential compound.

Local media reported it contained propaganda leaflets ridiculing the South Korean president and his wife.

Photographs released by local media showed a leaflet featuring South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee’s picture alongside the phrase: “Queen Kim Keon Hee, a figure who rivals Marie Antoinette, the epitome of luxury and indulgence.”