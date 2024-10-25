QAU holds roundtable discussion on character mastery

ISLAMABAD - A significant roundtable discussion on “Character Mastery: The Key to Achieving Sustainable Success” took place on Thursday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad. The event, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) in collaboration with QAU, brought together Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and senior representatives from 25 universities and organizations. Presided over by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of QAU, the discussion featured Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University Lahore, as a key speaker. The participants engaged in fruitful dialogue, sharing insights and recommendations on the role of character development in fostering sustainable success in higher education. The recommendations gathered during this important gathering will be presented at the upcoming 5th Rectors Conference scheduled for November 27-28 in Islamabad. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among academic institutions and enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan. The roundtable highlighted the vital connection between character mastery and academic achievement, emphasizing the need for universities to prioritize character education alongside academic excellence.

The participants emphasized over collective efforts in promoting civic education and character building through equipping the students with core values of integrity, professionalism, honesty, and tolerance.