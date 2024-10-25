Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

QAU holds roundtable discussion on character mastery

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A significant roundtable discussion on “Character Mastery: The Key to Achieving Sustainable Success” took place on Thursday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad. The event, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) in collaboration with QAU, brought together Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and senior representatives from 25 universities and organizations. Presided over by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of QAU, the discussion featured Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University Lahore, as a key speaker. The participants engaged in fruitful dialogue, sharing insights and recommendations on the role of character development in fostering sustainable success in higher education. The recommendations gathered during this important gathering will be presented at the upcoming 5th Rectors Conference scheduled for November 27-28 in Islamabad. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among academic institutions and enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan. The roundtable highlighted the vital connection between character mastery and academic achievement, emphasizing the need for universities to prioritize character education alongside academic excellence.

PM says will not sit idle until poliovirus eradicated from Pakistan

The participants emphasized over collective efforts in promoting civic education and character building through equipping the students with core values of integrity, professionalism, honesty, and tolerance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024