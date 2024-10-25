Ramesh Singh attends conference at Baba Guru Nanak University

LAHORE - Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the first International Science and Technology Conference at Baba Guru Nanak University on Thursday and said it was great to see participation of teachers and students from various countries and across the nation on the land of Baba Guru Nanak. “This conference is an important step for promotion of knowledge and art, providing new opportunities for future generations,” he added. The minister emphasised that science and IT were two important sectors that Pakistan must focus on to stand competitively in the global arena. He also stated that he would personally request the Punjab chief minister and the education minister to expedite construction of Baba Guru Nanak University building, ensuring that students do not face difficulties in obtaining higher education. Ramesh Singh stated, “Our children must advance in the fields of science and technology, as national development is not possible without progress in education. The Punjab government is taking steps to facilitate higher education, and thanks to the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University, many girls are now able to pursue higher education, which was a challenge in the past.” The conference saw participation from delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey, along with a significant number of young members of the Sikh community, vice chancellors, and faculty from various universities.

US Delegation calls on Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora

Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Minorities met a US delegation at his camp office on Thursday to discuss issues regarding the protection of human rights, particularly for religious minorities in Punjab. The delegation, which included Deputy Assistant Secretary Jacobsen, Consul General Hawkins, Laskowski, Nelson, Lakhanpal and focal person Fazil. In the meeting, they discussed about measures taken by the Punjab government to support minority communities. Minister Arora highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) to implement a five-year strategic plan in collaboration with the World Bank, aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for all religious minorities. He noted the commitment of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz to uphold the rights and welfare of minority groups, including the establishment of a steering committee dedicated to promoting tourism and protecting the heritage of the Sikh community. Arora also highlighted the upcoming celebrations for significant festivals, including Diwali in October, the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, and Christmas in December. He expected that over 60,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including California, were expected to visit Pakistan for the celebrations.

In addition to cultural festivities, the minister mentioned an upcoming local Kabaddi match within the Sikh community, with plans for international celebrations in the following year.