Rawalpindi pitch offers unique challenges for spinners compared to Multan: Sajid Khan

Azhar Khan
October 25, 2024
LAHORE  -  After the first day of the third Test, Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan shed light on the notable differences between the Rawalpindi and Multan Test pitches, emphasizing the unique challenges each presents for bowlers. “On the Rawalpindi wicket, after 25 to 30 overs, something will happen, but then the ball gets softer. In Multan, even when the ball softens, edges often yield rewards. That’s not the case here,” Sajid explained during a press conference. The spinner acknowledged that England played some poor shots but noted that the pitches are distinctly different. “It was day one, and the bowling was good. I had to vary my pace since I don’t have the ‘doosra’ in my arsenal. All the wickets I took were through pace variation,” he added. Sajid also expressed gratitude towards the newly appointed selection committee, particularly praising the efforts of Aaqib Javed. “Credits to the newly appointed selection committee, especially our chairman, head coach and Aaqib bhai. Credit to them as Rawalpindi doesn’t have these kinds of wickets, but they made it for spinners,” he remarked. This match marked the sixth occasion where Pakistan spinners claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings of a Test. In the previous Test, Sajid and fellow spinner Noman Ali shared all 20 wickets.Reflecting on his partnership with Noman, Sajid said: “Noman is incredibly experienced and shares a lot of insights with me. There’s always joy in taking wickets alongside him. We have great conversations, and I thoroughly enjoy playing with him.”

