GUJAR KHAN - A rickshaw driver lost his life following a collision with a Rescue 1122 ambulance on Grand Truck Road near Mandra on Thursday.

Sources from Rescue 1122 report that the accident occurred when the driver of the loader rickshaw unexpectedly made a U-turn, placing the vehicle directly in the path of an ambulance travelling in the high-speed lane. According to sources, Rescue 1122 ambulance rammed into a loader rickshaw, resulting in the driver’s death at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi after being shifted from THQ Gujar Khan. Sources from Rescue 1122 told The Nation that Toyota Hi-Ace ambulance was en route from Jhelum to Rawalpindi to provide emergency cover for the Pakistan vs England cricket test match.

Meanwhile, the Mandra police of Gujar Khan tehsil have confiscated the ambulance and filed a First Information Report against the driver of Rescue 1122. According to police sources, the individual who lost his life has been identified as Tariq, a resident of Okara district who was employed at a dairy farm in Mandra.