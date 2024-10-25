Sajid Khan’s six-wicket haul leaves Pakistan trail by 194 runs on day one

LAHORE - Pakistan found themselves trailing by 194 runs after England posted a total of 267 all out on the opening day of the third Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The day’s play concluded with Pakistan at 73 for 3 in their first innings.

Sajid Khan was the standout performer for Pakistan, claiming his third Test five-wicket haul with impressive figures of 6 for 128 from 29.2 overs. His remarkable effort was complemented by half-centuries from England’s Jamie Smith, who scored 89 off 119 balls, and Ben Duckett, who contributed 52 runs off 84 deliveries. Gus Atkinson also played a crucial role, adding 39 runs and taking 1 for 2 in his bowling spell.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a rocky start, losing their first wicket when Shoaib Bashir dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the 10th over, ending a 35-run opening partnership. Saim Ayub (19 runs off 36 balls, including 1 four) and Kamran Ghulam (3 runs off 9 balls) soon followed, leaving Pakistan struggling at 46 for 3 after just 13.4 overs. Noman Ali struck early for Pakistan, dismissing Zak Crawley (29 runs off 43 balls, including 3 fours) in the 14th over, which ended England’s 56-run opening stand.

England’s middle-order crumbled under pressure, losing five wickets for just 36 runs, which reduced them to 118 for 6. Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook all fell for single-digit scores, putting England in a precarious position. However, Smith and Atkinson put together a resilient 105-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which temporarily stabilized the innings.

Noman Ali finally broke this partnership in the 60th over, dismissing Atkinson, but Smith continued to push forward until he fell just short of a century. He was dismissed by Zahid Mehmood, who induced a top edge that was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Sajid Khan sealed England’s innings by claiming the last two wickets, concluding their innings at 267 runs. Noman Ali also had a commendable performance with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 for 88, while Zahid Mehmood took 1 for 44 in his 10 overs.

Scores in Brief

DAY 1 OF 5: PAKISTAN 73-3, 23 overs (Saim Ayub 19, Shan Masood 16 not out, Saud Shakeel 16 not out; Gus Atkinson 1-2, Shoaib Bashir 1-29, Jack Leach 1-33) trail ENGLAND 267 all out, 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44) by 194 runs.