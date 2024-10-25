SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction

SUKKUR - In collaboration with USAID and Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI), the Students Society Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) organized a two-day conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Climate Justice and Peacebuilding at SALU, Khairpur on Thursday. The conference was inaugurated jointly by Vice Chancellor SALU Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik and Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, Professor Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar. A large number of students, teachers and civil society members participated in the conference. At the conference, various sessions were held in which faculty members and civil society members highlighted the issues related to climate change and disasters.