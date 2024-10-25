SCCI president urges support for small industries

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan emphasized that small industries are the backbone of economic growth, calling for measures to facilitate them at an optimal level. He urged the government to abolish property tax on small manufacturing units in Peshawar and prioritize resolving their issues. He also stressed the need for upgrading existing small industrial estates alongside establishing new ones.

Fazal Moqeem made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Association Kohat Road Peshawar during a meeting with Managing Director of the Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) Habibullah Arif at the chamber house. The meeting was attended by SIDB Deputy Managing Directors Engr Zulfiqar Ali and Nauman Fayyaz, as well as the in-charge of Industrial Park Peshawar (IPP), Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Participants were briefed on the Industrial Park Peshawar through a multimedia presentation, and investors were invited to benefit from the new project, which will be equipped with modern facilities. Fazal Moqeem welcomed the establishment of the Industrial Park and called for comprehensive facilities to attract investment.

SIE Association president Waheed Arif Awan and other members highlighted the challenges facing small industrial estates, urging proactive measures to resolve their issues. Fazal Moqeem also requested the provincial government to withdraw the 2 per cent Infrastructure Development Cess on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as it has negatively impacted the province’s export proceeds.

He stressed the need for steps to promote trade and support small industrialists.