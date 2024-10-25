SCO’s Key Takeaways

The Islamabad summit of SCO was extensive, as it was expected to be at such a crucial time in global politics. Sifting through it all we can wrap up the summit to a few key takeaways that reflect a shift towards bold, practical solutions for economic growth, security, cooperation, and environmental sustainability.

At the heart of the summit was a focus on economic integration, grounded in unity, trust, and development. SCO leaders didn’t hold back in pushing for stronger regional connectivity, stressing that it’s high time to invest in infrastructure projects like the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the Eurasian transport network. These aren’t just about boosting trade; they’re about transforming how countries in the region engage with one another. Pakistan, as the summit host, called for backing the Energy Cooperation 2030 strategy and setting up an Association of Investors to streamline much-needed investments.

Another major takeaway was the call for alternative development funding mechanisms. The message was clear: the current global economic climate is far too unstable to rely on old ways of doing things. SCO members took a stand against protectionist policies and unilateral economic measures, stating that these approaches do more harm than good by stifling growth, limiting tech advancement, and deepening inequality. Pakistan, for its part, pushed for the creation of an SCO development fund to kickstart stalled projects and drive equitable growth across the board.

The issue of sovereignty and self-determination was a hot topic. SCO members made it clear that every country has the right to decide its own political, social, and economic future without outside interference. They reaffirmed their commitment to non-interference and mutual respect, emphasizing that peaceful dialogue is the only path to stability. This commitment to sovereignty goes hand in hand with the group’s vision of building new, fairer international relations based on cooperation and shared progress.

Technology, unsurprisingly, was a big part of the conversation too. SCO leaders know the world is changing fast, and they’re determined to keep up with advancements in AI, digital commerce, and information technology. Protectionism and broken supply chains are real problems, but the group believes these challenges can be overcome, particularly with initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) paving the way. The goal is to integrate BRI with the Eurasian Economic Union to build stronger partnerships across the region.

Stability was another recurring theme. Leaders committed to implementing the SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030 and agreed to deepen cooperation on everything from trade and finance to investment and green development. Bridging the digital divide and enhancing information security are now top priorities. The group adopted a new concept for developing digital public infrastructure to help modernize economies and push innovation forward.

And, of course, climate change couldn’t be ignored. SCO leaders took a firm stance on the need for action, endorsing the SCO Green Belt Program and agreeing to share expertise to fight environmental degradation. They also launched a Special Working Group on Climate Change to speed up efforts and stay ahead of the curve. On top of that, there’s a renewed focus on being ready for natural disasters, with plans to use space monitoring and better emergency response systems to tackle this growing threat.

The 23rd SCO Summit set the stage for a new era of cooperation in the region. Leaders came together with a sense of urgency, focused on building stronger economic ties, addressing global challenges, and paving the way for a sustainable future. The takeaway? It’s time to act—and act fast.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan.