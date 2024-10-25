Friday, October 25, 2024
SNGPL announces new gas supply schedule

5:52 PM | October 25, 2024
The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), following the federal government's directives, has released a revised schedule for the supply of natural gas to domestic consumers.

Under this new plan, gas will be available from 6:00 am to 9:00 am, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

SNGPL's Executive Officer (Technical), Muhammad Faisal, stated that the company is implementing the government’s directive by ensuring full-pressure gas supply during these hours across all serviced areas. "Occasionally, consumers may experience disruptions due to technical issues, but we are otherwise providing gas at full pressure according to the scheduled times," Faisal added.

The revised schedule aims to alleviate the winter gas supply challenges; however, many consumers report persistent issues, with low to zero pressure even during the allocated hours.

Residents across Rawalpindi echoed these concerns, noting that gas shortages were an issue even during the summer months, adding to their skepticism over winter reliability.

