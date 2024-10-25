Speakers pay tributes to poet of masses Sarvech Sujawali

Sujawal - Speakers paid a glowing tribute to eminent revolutionary poet Sarvech Sujawali at an event held here on Tuesday night to mark his 17th death anniversary. While addressing the gathering jointly organised by Sarvech Sujawali academy and Sindh culture department speakers recalled contributions of Sarvech Sujawal in the field of Sindh literature and called him a symbol of revolution in the field of Sindh. Addressing the gathering former parliamentarian Sassui Palijo said that throughout his life Sujawali raised voice for downtrodden people of Sindh through his poetry.She further said that the poetry of the seasoned poet inspired people of Sindh to wage war against anti democratic forces. Talking about the ongoing issues of Sindh she said that the scheme of 6 canals was an ant-Sindh project and an onslaught on the riparian rights of Sindh. Another former politician Arbab Wazir Memon said that Sarvech had a profound love for Sindh adding that he aimed at creating mass awareness and taught people to stay strong in hard times. “ During the MRD movement Sarvech was incarcerated for his firebrand poetry”; he mentioned. “The poetry of Sarvech projected pain and agonies of poor masses through his poetry” said poet Ali Parvez and further mentioned that his book “Aliyon Akhiyon Armba Var” gained significant status in the field of Sindhi literature. Director General of Sindh Culture department Munwer Mahesar termed Sarvech an asset of Sindh and urged the young generation to follow in his teachings for the bright future of Sindh.

Talking about qualities of Sarvech Sujawali. His ailing son Dr Usman Sarvech said that the poetry of his father had inspired young poets of today’s era. He further said that Sujawal was known for uttering extempore revolutionary poetry and his admirers included Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Rasool Bux Palijo GM Syed and Ustad Bukhari. The speakers called for conducting a thorough research on the work of seasoned poet. The event culminated with a musical concert featuring Khushboo Laghari Rafi Faqeer and others who sang lyrical poetry of Sarvech.