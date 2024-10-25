SZABMU plans to launch DNA testing service: VC

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Tariq Iqbal has said that the institution is going to launch DNA testing services through a public-private partnership in near future.

The VC disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the Syndicate of SZABMU here yesterday.

Prof. Tariq added that currently the specimens are sent abroad for this purpose, due to the absence of this facility, which incurs a lot of expenses. However, the scientists at SZABMU can use their expertise to provide this service economically and save foreign exchange used in the process. Furthermore, PhD in Clinical Sciences is also being offered, along with enhanced research budget, so as to improve the quality of research.

Prof. Tariq Iqbal presented the report of the recently conducted MDCAT examination. A total of 21884 students undertook this examination, which was prepared in line with PM &DC Guidelines. During the examination, 16 people were inducted by the law enforcement for use of unlawful means. The members of the Syndicate commended the transparency of the examination process and advised strict action against those responsible for spreading baseless rumours.

The VC informed that the University’s Syndicate has also given approval for central induction for admission in under-grad programs in all of its affiliated public, and private medical and dental colleges.

Prof. Tariq Iqbal said that this policy was also in line with the PM&DC regulations, which directs medical universities to follow central induction policy for admission of students in MBBS/BDS program(s) in affiliated medical and dental colleges registered with this university.

To improve medical health system in Islamabad, the University has also formed a committee with approval of the Syndicate for standardization of Islamabad Health System, which will be chaired by MNA Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch also a member of the Syndicate of the University.

“Health Committee’s recommendations will be sent to the Prime Minister through Ministry of National Health, once they (Health Committee) submit its detailed input following requisite government channels”, added Prof. Tariq Iqbal.