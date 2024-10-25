Tareen emphasises importance of modern education

Khanewal - A state-of-the-art computer lab and two rooms were inaugurated at Khanewal Public School and University College, thanks to the efforts of the district administration and a Rs 14 million donation from Tareen Education Foundation. The lab was inaugurated by Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, President Ali Khan Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari, and Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu. Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasized the importance of modern education and technology in national progress. He highlighted the need for quality IT education and expressed pride in contributing to the development of Pakistan. In response to a request from DC Multan, he announced the provision of modern facilities for Jalalpur Perwala Public School as well. Ali Khan Tareen further announced the construction of additional facilities in the girls’ block of Khanewal Public School, reiterating the importance of girls’ education in shaping future generations. Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu expressed gratitude to Jahangir Tareen for his contributions, including dialysis machines for Mian Channu hospital. DC Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari confirmed collaboration with Tareen Education Foundation to enroll students in the computer courses offered at the lab. Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed and Principal Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana praised the lab’s potential in helping students meet global challenges, thanking Jahangir Tareen for his continuous support in advancing education.