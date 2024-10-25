10 FC personnel martyred in DI Khan check post attack

Ten Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldiers were martyred while defending homeland in Dera Ismail Khan (DI) Khan.

As per details, terrorists launched a night attack in Dera Ismail Khan, which was bravely countered by Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldiers, according to the Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The soldiers bravely fought with the attackers and during the combat, ten of the FC soldiers were martyred, while three others sustained injuries.

The spokesperson commended the martyrs for thwarting the attack on the check post, highlighting that six of the fallen soldiers hailed from South Waziristan and four from Karak.

The Ministry paid tribute to the FC’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and establishing peace, stating that the supreme sacrifices of these soldiers strengthen the nation’s steadfast resolve.

Earlier, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three other injured in a terrorist attack on an FC camp by the terrorist in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident resulted in a clash between security forces and terrorists, leaving two security personnel martyred and three others injured.

In response, security forces launched a clearance operation, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The operation is still ongoing, with the terrorists being confined to a building and besieged by security personnel.