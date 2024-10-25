Friday, October 25, 2024
Terrorism case filed against Mengal, five BNP-M leaders

Ali Hamza
October 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad police yesterday filed a case against Chairman Baloch National Party (Mengal) (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal and five of his party leaders for allegedly manhandling the Senate staff and stopping them from performing official duties during Senate session on October 22.

The case was filed with the Secretariat police, Islamabad, on the complaint of Joint Secretary Senate Jamil Ahmed.  The accused are charged under 6 offenses including section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.  According to the FIR, during the Senate session on October 22, unauthorized individuals namely Shafi Muhammad, Ahmed Nawaz, Mir Jahanzeb Mengal, Akhtar Hussain Longov and Shafiq Takrani, accompanied by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, tried to enter the Senate galleries and lobbies without permission.

The FIR further stated that when the Senate security staff tried to stop them, they scuffled and forcefully pushed the security staff, interrupted and prohibited them from performing their official duties. It was also stated that the accused were carrying weapons as well.  Sardar Akhtar Mengal tweeted on social media website X on Thursday that, “It’s an honour for me and I’m extremely proud that an FIR has been registered against me for standing against the 26th constitutional amendment. Unfortunately, I left for Dubai at 9am today. As soon as I landed, I received this beautiful gift from you guys. If I had known this in advance, I would’ve cancelled my flight. Now tell me Mr. President and Mr. Prime Minister at which airport do you want me to land for my arrest? Islamabad, Quetta, Pindi or Lahore.” According to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, treasurer of BNP and former MPA, Akhtar Hussain Langov, was arrested from Islamabad on Thursday around 4 to 5 pm by police.

Ali Hamza

