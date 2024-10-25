The Price of Supremacy

As humans, we have long placed ourselves at the top of creation, arrogantly assuming that we can treat other species as mere playthings. We claim the title of *ashraful makhluqat*—the noblest of all beings—as if this alone grants us the right to exploit, kill, and destroy any species at will. We have assumed this self-imposed license with no thought of responsibility, no rules to follow.

One of the most grotesque forms of entertainment has been the hunting of animals and birds. While it might have been justified in ancient times when survival depended on hunting, today it serves no such purpose. What began as a necessity has evolved into a power-hungry pastime, fuelled by the desire for domination and pleasure.

Rulers turned hunting into a lavish hobby, passing down this cruel tradition to their heirs. What once was an act of survival became a symbol of human supremacy. Forests were emptied, ecosystems disrupted, all to satisfy this reckless thirst for power disguised as amusement.

The result is devastating. Few forests remain untouched, no bird or animal left unscathed. If this is what it means to be *ashraful makhluqat*, then soon there will be nothing left to rule over. We are hurtling toward a future where our license to dominate will expire when there is nothing left to cherish, no life to share this planet with.

This is no longer about survival. It’s about responsibility. We must recognise that the world is not ours alone to exploit. It is imperative that we enforce strict laws to protect the environment and its creatures. This earth belongs to all living beings, and if we are to claim our nobility, we must create harmony with the world around us. Without it, our supremacy means nothing, and the balance of life will slip beyond our control.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Village Wassayo Jamali.