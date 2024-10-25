Traffic police to continue action against remaining bus stands in city, says Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited Saharab Goth Inter-City Bus Terminal accompanied by Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic, and DC East.

On this occasion, a meeting was chaired by the Commissioner, where a detailed briefing was given on improving facilities and arrangements. The Commissioner said that there is a need to improve facilities at Saharab Goth Inter-City Bus Terminal.

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Transport, Asad Zaman, DIG Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz, DC East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority, Oakash Memon, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Nazar Shahani, and representatives of the terminal administration.

Decisions made during the meeting include improving the waiting area at the terminal, installing air conditioning, providing clean drinking water, and installing a digital information board to inform passengers about bus schedules. Additionally, the shuttle service connecting city areas to the terminal will be improved. The Commissioner stated that the elimination of intra-city bus stands within the city busy areas has helped reduce traffic congestion in the city. To further this effort, traffic police will continue action against remaining bus stands in the city. It was also decided to enhance connectivity, shuttle services from various city areas to Saharab Goth terminal and vice versa will be improved. Bus companies were directed to advertise their bus schedules and fares to ensure transparency and convenience for passengers.