Traffic Police urged to enhance highway safety, efficiency in Punjab

Bahawalpur - In accordance with the directives from the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz of and the IGP Dr Usman Anwar, the traffic police are tasked with improving the traffic system and ensuring smooth traffic flow on the highways. Maintaining traffic flow and preventing accidents are among the police’s top priorities. It is essential that the SOPs issued by the Additional IG Traffic Punjab are implemented in all cases, as emphasised by Acting DPO Naveed Irshad (SP RIB). Details reveal that, aligned with the vision of the CM Punjab and the IGP, and based on the orders from the Additional IG Traffic Punjab, Acting DPO Naveed Irshad (SP RIB) has instructed all traffic personnel to ensure consistent enforcement and an uninterrupted flow of traffic. He emphasised the need for installing signboards and cat-eyes along the roads. Furthermore, he stated that all available resources should be utilised to maintain traffic flow and prevent accidents. In line with the orders from the Additional IG Traffic, all services related to driving licenses must be accessible to every citizen at driving schools and licensing centres. Lastly, he stressed the importance of ensuring the uniform application of the law, free from discrimination and bias.