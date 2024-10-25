Friday, October 25, 2024
Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK

October 25, 2024
Ankara  -  The first Ankara attack victims were being buried Thursday, just hours after Turkey struck PKK militants.  As the dust settled after Wednesday’s deadly attack on the state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) that also left 22 injured, Turkey pointed the finger at Kurdish militants as “very likely” responsible. Turkish investigators said both attackers were “PKK terrorists”, identifying them as a man called Ali Orek, codename “Rojger”, and a woman called Mine Sevjin Alcicek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.  Both appeared in CCTV images posted on X in which they are seen emerging from a taxi then firing assault rifles before entering the building. The taxi driver, whom they killed, was buried on Thursday at a funeral attended by Yerlikaya and parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus. Of the 22 people hurt in the attack, eight had been discharged, while the other 14 remained in hospital, Turkey’s health ministry said.

PM says will not sit idle until poliovirus eradicated from Pakistan

