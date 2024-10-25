Friday, October 25, 2024
UN role critical for maintaining global peace: NA speaker

Our Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in his message on United Nations Day, has highlighted the critical role of the UN in maintaining global peace, fostering development, and ensuring equal human rights since its establishment in 1945.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the UN Charter, emphasizing that Pakistan remains a proactive member of the United Nations, with a rich history of sacrifices for global peace.

While the UN has achieved significant successes over the past 79 years, the Speaker stressed that unresolved issues, such as the conflicts in Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine, remain critical and must be addressed. “Without resolving these issues, the dream of global peace remains incomplete,” he stated.

The Speaker also called for collective efforts to tackle global challenges and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working alongside the international community for peace and development.

